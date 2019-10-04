Gbajabiamila celebrates Gen. Akinrinade at 80

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has described Gen. Alani Akinrinade’s (rtd) love for a united and strong Nigeria as unquantifiable.

He congratulated Akinrinade on his 80th birthday, noting that the elder statesman is a great and humble soldier who became a fearless democrat.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said Gen. Akinrinade is one Nigerian who strives to help build a united, strong and democratic Nigeria.

“I join millions of Nigerians to celebrate this great Nigerian. His love for the country can be attested to as a soldier, who rose through the ranks to become the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and then Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) during the Nigerian Second Republic, retired voluntarily from the military in 1981, yet served the nation’s democracy as minister in three different ministries till 1989.

“Gen. Akinrinade’s service to the nation is unquantifiable, which saw him team up with other democrats to fight the General Sani Abacha junta through the pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO). He had to go on exile to ensure that the struggle to free Nigerians was sustained.

“His love for Nigeria also saw him participate actively and meritoriously as a member of the 2014 National Conference where he chaired the National Security Committee,” Gbajabiamila said.

The Speaker added that the country has always gained positively from Gen. Akinrinade’s constant intervention in national politics and that the result of his struggle with other democrats is what Nigerians are all enjoying today.

“As he marks his 80th birthday, I wish him many more years of a peaceful happy life for the benefit of Nigeria and mankind.”