The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday celebrated a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday.In a statement he personally signed on Monday in Abuja, the Speaker noted that Tinubu is one Nigerian, who carries everybody along, politically, socially and economically irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, religion gender or status in life.Gbajabiamila, who was full of praises for the `Jagaban of Borgu

Kingdom’, said he has been living a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.Gbajabiamila said Tinubu, a former senator, and an ex-governor of Lagos State, has made his mark and has his footprints in the sands of time in the development of Lagos State and Nigeria.He said as a foremost democrat, and progressive, Tinubu’s doggedness, determination, resilience and commitment alongside other patriots made it possible for the entrenchment and deepening of democracy in Nigeria.“This is a great day once again in the life of a great man and an exemplary leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose 69th birthday should be celebrated by all.“The Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom means many positive things to different people. To some, he is an emancipator; to others, he is a great philanthropist. Yet, to some people, Asiwaju is a rallying point, a unifying pillar.According to him, Tinubu’s democratic credentials are unrivalled. His philanthropic activities transcend borders.

To the Asiwaju, life is nothing without touching the lives of people.He said that when Tinubu served as the governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, he made his indelible mark and laid the foundation for the development of the state to what it is now

.He said that in spite of his achievements in life, the great Asiwaju does not blow his trumpet and remains unassuming, which is his hallmark.“For those of us who come from his “school”, we know that he stands for justice and fairness for all. His presence in our political space is more than a blessing to us all.“I make bold to say that our current crop of politicians have a lot to learn and gain from the Asiwaju.“I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to preserve the life of this great man, give him the wisdom and good health to continue with the work of building our nation through various means available to him,” the Speaker said.(NAN)

