Gbajabiamila appoints Media Team

The Speaker of the House of Representative, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has appointed Mr Olanrewaju Lasisi, as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Gbajabiamila said that the appointment along with five others is with immediate effect.

Until this appointment, Lasisi, 46, was the parliamentary correspondent of Channels Television with over 10 years experience reporting activities of the House.

He was also the producer and presenter of a weekly television programme, ‘The Gavel’ which focuses on the Nigerian parliament.

Lasisi holds a Masters Degree in Performing Art from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and has participated in media exchange programmes both in Nigeria and United States of America.

Gbajabiamila also appointed Mr Musa Krishi as his Chief Press Secretary.

Until this appointment, Krishi, 33, was a Daily Trust Newspaper correspondent at the National Assembly with six years experience.

Krishi was also the Assistant Political Editor at Daily Trust between 2014 and 2015.

He joined Daily Trust newspaper in 2012 as part of the newspaper’s policy of automatic employment for best graduating students of mass communication.

Krishi hails from Kokona Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.

Gbajabiamila also appointed Mr Bukola Ogunyemi as his Special Assistant on New Media who until his appointment was a social media specialist with World WildLife Fund in Washington DC, USA.

Ogunyemi, 32, is a former social media manger for Chocolate City Group, where he influenced social engagement of eight labeled artists.

He has managed more than 100 social media accounts, digital campaigns for companies, businesses, governments, and non-profit organisations.

Ogunyemi, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, owns the verified Twitter handle @Zebbook where he discusses public policy, advocacy, current events, and technology with over 33,000 followers.

He is an active member of Data and Marketing Association, Internet Marketing Association and International Public Relations’ Association.

The speaker also appointed Mr Dele Anofi as his Special Assistant on Print Media.

Until his appointment, Anofi, 52, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria was the Nation Newspapers’ Politics Correspondent at the House for seven years.

He was also a Public Relations’ Officer at the Federal Housing Authority between 1996 and 2001.

Anofi is an alumni of the United States (US) International Visitor Leadership Program, Washington DC and hails from Ilorin, Kwara State

The speaker also appointed Mr Kunle Somoye, 26, a young media strategist, researcher and communicator as Special Assistant on Electronic and Broadcast Media.

Until this appointment, he was a member the Buhari Presidential Media team and also served the Election and Monitoring Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Somoye is a graduate of University of Abuja.

Gbajabiamila also appointed Mr Ayo Adeagbo as his Special Assistant on Visual Communication as well as Official Photographer.

Adeagbo, 25, a graduate of University of Ibadan was a documentary photographer to former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly.

Adeagbo also served as Assistant Chief Photographer to former Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi. (NAN)

