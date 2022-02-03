Gbajabiamila adjourns plenary over absence of Order Paper

Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Thursday adjourned plenary abruptly over absence of the order paper for the day’s proceedings.

Gbajabiamila, who was disappointed at the situation, chided those responsible for the order paper for failing to carry out their duty.

“What kind of things is this, we are now being forced to adjourn plenary for failing to produce order paper.

“The clerk, you were not here, the front roll was empty, none of the deputies is here, whoever is in charge of Rules and Business should be removed.

“This House sits at 11a.m., everybody knows that, we adjourned yesterday to 11 a.m., when I came in this morning, there was nobody around.

“We all know that if the order paper is not ready, we cannot function as a House,” he said.

He summoned the responsible to his office for explanation.

“Please, everybody should see me in my office; the house adjourns till Tuesday next week.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the order paper is the schedule of proceedings on the floor of the House for the day, as it serves as a guide lawmakers for their daily activities. (NAN)

