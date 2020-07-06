Gbaja, Omo-Agege to chair hearing on sexual and gender-based violence

Share the news



















The National Assembly will on Wednesday July 8, hold a special hearing on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.



The session which is expected to be co-chaired by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, will hold by 5pm in a joint session of the Senate and House Committees on Human Rights, Health, Women’s Affairs, Police Affairs, NGOs and the Judiciary.





According to the joint panels, the special session will hold in two parts: a virtual participation by the public, followed by a closed session to facilitate survivor testimonies.



There have been rampant cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence across the country in recent times, with some advocating for stiffer penalties for offenders.





This special hearing will provide an opportunity for SGBV survivors to give first-hand account of their experiences, with a view to highlighting the current gaps in the provision of services and access to justice for survivors.



The aim is to gather feedback that will support the National Assembly’s effort to develop and implement a clear plan to address systemic challenges and obstacles that impede access to justice and comprehensive support services for survivors.





The committees are therefore encouraging key stakeholders and members of the public who wish to follow the proceedings to join the live stream on the following platforms:





Zoom: Meeting ID: 828 7520 9478



Live streaming on:

Facebook: SpeakerGbaja



Twitter: @SpeakerGbaja



Instagram: @SpeakerGbaja



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/omoagege1/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ovieomoagege

