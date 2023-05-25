Gbagyi indegines not involved in suit seeking to stop inauguration, says APC Chieftain

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Ms Cesnabmihilo Nuhu-Aken’ova, an Chieftain of the APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has disassociated the Gbagyi ethnic group from a suit seeking to stop the swearing in of Sen. Bola Tinubuon Monday.

Nuhu-Aken’ova spoke at the Gbagyi Day at the ongoing pre-inauguration hangout organised by the Patriots in Defence of Democracy, a political pressure group.

The hangout is aimed at redirecting ongoing negative narratives on the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Nuhu-Aken’ova who is the National Coordinator of All-Inclusive Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the Gbagyi people are fully in support of May 29 inauguration of Tinubu as the country’s 16 democratically elected president.

She congratulated Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, saying that their inauguration come May 29 was sacrosanct.

“On behalf of the peace loving and hospitable Gbagyi people in Nigeria and the Diaspora, especially, residents of the FCT, I congratulate Tinubu our esteemed President-elect.

“And his amiable Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima for winning the 2023 presidential elections clean and fair,” she said.

She said the Gbagyi Day was organised to counter ongoing negative narratives about Tinubu’s emergence as President-elect.

“It is also to unequivocally dissociate Gbagyi indegines from some sore losers who have taken to the courts claiming to represent residents of the FCT in a suit to halt the inauguration of Tinubu.

“The Gbagyi people, who are a significant population co-hosting the FCT and also constitute a significant residential population within the FCT, have come to openly express our total solidarity for the President-elect and the incoming administration,” she said.

Nuhu-Aken’ova added that Gbagyi indigenes and FCT residents remained Tinubu’s friends and were ready to partner with his incoming administration to further develop the city in the interest of all.

She stressed that Tinubu would be inaugurated on Monday as scheduled and enemies of democracy would be put to shame.

“Your in-coming administration enjoys the full support of Gbagyis and Nigerians generally,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nuhu-Aken’ova, was a former presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) until she defected to the APC ahead of Feb. 25 presidential election.

According to her, she defected to the APC because she saw the winning potential in the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket.

Mr Tosin Adeyanju, Converner of the pariots in defence of democracy, said the daily pre-inauguration hangout was in solidarity with the mandate freely given by Nigerians to Tinubu on Feb. 25.

He said it was also to let the world know that Tinubu really won the election, adding that the hangout which started on March 25, would be sustained until Tinubu is sworn in as the country’s next president.(NAN)