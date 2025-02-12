Gaza to be transform into ‘diamond’, Trump says

President Donald Trump once again brushed aside international outrage over his plan to take control of Gaza, saying the United States could help transform it into a “diamond.”

“We’re going to take it, we’re going to hold it, we’re going to cherish it,” Trump said during a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House.

“We’re going to get it going eventually, where a lot of jobs are going to be created for the people in the Middle East,” Trump continued.

“It’s going to be for the people in the Middle East. But I think it could be a diamond.

“It could be an absolute tremendous asset for the Middle East and you’re going to have peace. It’s going to bring peace in the Middle East.”

A week ago, Trump proposed the United States “take over” and level the war-ruined coastal territory, resettle the nearly 2 million Palestinians living there, and engage in a massive rebuilding effort to create the “riviera of the Middle East.”

Trump on Wednesday once again spoke of Gaza’s value in real estate terms, noting that it’s fronting on the sea.

The plan has sparked fierce criticism from Washington’s allies and adversaries alike, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the idea.

Trump has said he expects to be able to strike a deal with Israel’s neighbours Egypt and Jordan for the relocation of the Palestinians.

However, both countries have vehemently rejected the idea of accommodating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Sitting beside Trump before going into a closed-door meeting, Abdullah did not speak to their differences directly.

“I think the point is: How do we make this work in a way that is good for everybody?,” the king said in front of reporters.

Obviously we have to look at the best interests of the United States, of the people in the region, especially to my people of Jordan.

Abdullah announced that Jordan would take in 2,000 sick children from Gaza.(dpa/NAN)