Gaza: PRP wants FG to liaise with Int’l community on ceasefire

By Moses Kolo

The Leadership of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to liaise with other governments and relevant international bodies on the need to ensure a ceasefire in the lingering Gaza war.

Mr Falalu Bello, National Chairman of PRP made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Bello said PRP, which was dedicated to the pursuit of peace and justice both at home and internationally, urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and human rights abuses presently ongoing in the affected territory.

“While we condemn the events of October 7th and believe in the rights of Israel to statehood, it is our belief that this should be understood in the context of the long festering Palestinian question.

“And the paralysis of the international community to properly address the problem by adopting the recommendations of the Oslo Accord and the robust implemention of the proposed two-states solution to the problem.

“In this regard, we urgently call on the Federal Government to liaise with other governments including; the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and other multilateral bodies to insist on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza War.

“By implementing a humanitarian pause, all parties can gain an opportunity to assess the extent of the damage, ensure the welfare of affected civilians, and facilitate essential medical services, humanitarian aid, and access to basic necessities,” Bello added.

He, further, disclosed that the cease fire would also allow for a conducive environment to discuss a comprehensive roadmap towards a negotiated settlement, considering the legitimate aspirations and concerns of both the Israeli and Palestinian people.

“The PRP believes that a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is essential for global peace and security.

“As advocates for peace, we stand for justice and equity which are key vehicles for peace and harmony everywhere, and we urge the Nigerian government to play an active role in achieving a humanitarian pause and advancing efforts towards a two-state solution,” he said.

Bello recalled that the Nigerian State proudly did what the party was asking for against apartheid in South Africa, urging that it should should repeat the same in Palestine. (NAN)

