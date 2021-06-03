Gastroenteritis infection: Bauchi records 28 deaths, spreads to 13 LGAs — Official

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA) says Gastroenteritis Infection has spread from nine to 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) the  state with 28 deaths.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman BSPHDA, disclosed this to the News Agency (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

NAN recalls that the first index case   Cholera in the state was  confirmed  on April 24.

Gastroenteritis is a short-term illness triggered by the infection and inflammation of the digestive system. Symptoms include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mohammed said the state had recorded 732 cases from May 25 as at  the of compiling the report.

He said that Bauchi and Toro LGAs had the cases with 507 and 73, respectively.

He said out of the cases, 21 samples of the Gastroenteritis were confirmed to have the positive of Vibrio cholera.

He said the LGAs included, Bauchi, Darazo, Dass, Giade, Ganjuwa and Jama’are.

Others were,  Misau, Ningi, Shira,Tafawa Balewa, Warji and Zaki LGAs.

“About 732 cases and 28 deaths were recorded across the 13 LGAs of  the state.

“Bauchi LGA and Toro LGA have recorded high numbers with 78.6 per cent.

“Case fatality is 3.8 per cent, 56 per cent are male and 44 per cent female,” he said.

The chairman said  the state had embarked on chlorination of wells in affected communities.

He said that drugs and medical consumables had been deployed to all hospitals in the state.

The chairman also said that response  was supported by various line ministries, departments and agencies.

Mohammed acknowledged the support of  the Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.(NAN)

