The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHDA) says Gastroenteritis Infection has spread from nine to 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state with 28 deaths.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Chairman of BSPHDA, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi.

NAN recalls that the first index case of Cholera in the state was confirmed on April 24.

Gastroenteritis is a short-term illness triggered by the infection and inflammation of the digestive system. Symptoms can include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mohammed said the state had recorded 732 cases from May 25 as at the time of compiling the report.

He said that Bauchi and Toro LGAs had the highest cases with 507 and 73, respectively.

He said out of the cases, 21 samples of the Gastroenteritis were confirmed to have the positive of Vibrio cholera.

He said the LGAs included, Bauchi, Darazo, Dass, Giade, Ganjuwa and Jama’are.

Others were, Misau, Ningi, Shira,Tafawa Balewa, Warji and Zaki LGAs.

“About 732 cases and 28 deaths were recorded across the 13 LGAs of the state.

“Bauchi LGA and Toro LGA have recorded high numbers with 78.6 per cent.

“Case fatality is 3.8 per cent, 56 per cent are male and 44 per cent female,” he said.

The chairman said the state had embarked on chlorination of wells in affected communities.

He said that drugs and other medical consumables had been deployed to all general hospitals in the state.

The chairman also said that response was supported by various line ministries, departments and agencies.

Mohammed acknowledged the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

