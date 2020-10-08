Gas plant explosion: NNPC commiserates with LASG, residents

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has commiserated with the Government and people of Lagos State, and particularly the residents of Baruwa area, on Thursday’s gas plant fire incident.

The incident ravaged the Baruwa community in the early hours of the day.

The NNPC made the commiseration in a statement issued by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru in Lagos.

Obateru said NNPC feels particularly sad at the loss of lives and property, caused by the incident barely a few weeks after a similar incident at Iju Ishaga area of the state.

He noted that the NNPC swiftly mobilised its Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Team, to join other relevant agencies to bring the situation under control.

This, he said, was in spite of the corporation’s pipelines not being anywhere close to the location of the incident.

Obateru called on operators of gas plants and other petroleum products facilities in the country to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations.

He said this was necessary to avoid such incidents and the unnecessary loss of lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident claimed lives and left several persons with various degrees of injuries.

Many buildings were also destroyed in the incident which occurred when a Liquefied Petroleum Gas tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Gas Plant Station located within the densely populated area. (NAN)