Seven people suffocated to death following a toxic gas leakage at a food-processing factory in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Monday.

The accident happened around 3.00 p.m. when a bamboo shoot factory in Changning County in the city of Yibin was undergoing equipment maintenance, the county’s publicity department said on Tuesday.

The seven victims first slipped into a coma and later died after medical treatment failed to revive them, officials said.

They added that another person, who was affected in the accident, is in a stable condition.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. (Xinhua/NAN)

