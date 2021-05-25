Gas leakage kills 7 in southwest China

Seven people suffocated to death following a toxic gas leakage at a food-processing factory southwest ’s Sichuan Province on Monday.

The accident happened around 3.00 p.m. when a bamboo shoot factory Changning County the city of Yibin was undergoing maintenance, the county’s publicity department said on .

The seven victims slipped into a coma and later died after medical treatment failed to revive them, officials said.

They added another person, who was affected the accident, is a stable condition.

are currently investigating the cause of the accident. (Xinhua/NAN)

