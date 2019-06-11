Gas flaring killing us, Niger Delta group to Buhari

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Indigenes of the Niger Delta want President Muhammadu Buhari to end the increasing gas flaring in the region.

They, in collaboration with Peace Health Human Trafficking Environment and Foundation International (PHEW), on Tuesday urged Buhari to sanction offenders.

Speaking to Journalists in Warri, the Director- General of the group, Chigbo Uche warned that offenders, especially those who refused to comply with the laws, be severely punished.

“Air pollution had been major cause of deaths globally, a clean and healthy environment would help to mitigate ailments associated with air pollution.

Our industries also play a major part in the air pollution, government should regulate gas flaring and sanction oil companies that fail to comply with the law in order to have clean air, ” Uche said.

She lamented the poor condition of the abattoir and warned that if nothing was done traders at various markets across the country will suffer the consequences in health hazards.

“The smell emanating from many abattoir across the country, is capable of causing diseases such as cancer and respatory diseases.

“In Ndokwa East and West and many communities in Niger Delta region, gas flaring is killing the people. Mr President should do something fast to end the situation,”Uche added.

She appealed to the state and federal governments to take proactive steps with a view to ensuring the gas flaring became a history.

