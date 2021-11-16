Gas explosion kills five at Ladipo market -Report

November 16, 2021



File copy of explosion scene


At least five died on Tuesday in a explosion at Ladipo in the Mushin area of Lagos State, according to a report by Qed.ng.

Qed reported that the explosion occurred at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) domestic retail centre located on Ojekunle Street at Ladipo spare parts market.

Spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye was quoted to have said four adult have been recovered the explosion scene one child died on the way to the hospital.


Mr Farinloye explained that the fire at the scene had already been put out emergency workers were making effort to recover more bodies.

