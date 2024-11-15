Gas explosion damages 6 vehicles in Katsina – Police

Gas cylinders conveyed in a truck have exploded at a Filling station in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, causing damage to about six vehicles.

By Abbas Bamalli

Gas cylinders conveyed in a truck have exploded at a Filling station in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State, causing damage to about six vehicles.

The police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Friday.

He said that on Nov. 15, a loud explosion was heard by police operatives attached to Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters and promptly the DPO led a team in collaboration with the military, to the scene.

“Upon arrival operatives found a truck loaded with gas cylinders engulfed in flames at Tamal filling station, along Kagadama-Magamar Jibia road.

“The joint team swiftly deployed preventive measures to protect lives and minimise property damage, successfully quenching the fire.

“Six motor vehicles were significantly affected by the fire incident, but fortunately, no life was lost,” he said.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion.

Sadiq-Aliyu explained that further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds. (NAN)(www.nanmews.ng)