Garrison Commander assures police command of robust collaboration

By Stanley Nwanosike

Brig.-Gen. Murtala Abu, newly-posted Commander of 82 Division Garrison Command of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has assured the state Police Command of continued robust collaboration of the Nigerian Army.

Abu gave the assurance on Thursday when he paid a courtesy and familiarisation visit to the headquarters of Enugu State Police Command in Enugu.

He said that he would build on the age-long partnership and collaboration as well as the cordial relationship existing between the police and the garrison commands.

Responding, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, assured the new Commander of continued collaboration and cordial working relationship between the police and the army in the state.

Ammani thanked the outgoing Commander of 82 Division Garrison, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Ibrahim, for being supportive during his tour of duty in the state.

The CP also wished the outgoing Commander, who was present during the visit, well in his new place of deployment.

Joining the Commissioner to receive the commanders were DCP Olasoji Akinbayo, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe and DCP Peter Ezebuike; who are the Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations; the State Criminal Intelligence Department; and the Department of Finance and Administration, respectively. (NAN)