Garkuwan Magajin Malam Dan-Musa condoles with Governor Radda over mother’s death

The Garkuwan Magajin Malam Dan-Musa, Alhaji Kabir Suleiman Dan Musa has condoled with Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

Hajiya Safara’u died on Saturday aged aged 93.

In his condolence message released over the weekend, the Garkuwan Magajin Malam Dan-Musa, prayed Almighty Allah to grant His Excellency the Governor, his family and the entire people of Katsina State, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

Alhaji Kabir concluded by praying that Allah grants Hajiya Shafara’u, Aljanat Firdaus.