Garden egg seller in police net for allegedly sodomising  mentally disabled boy

Favour Lashem
A 23-year-old garden egg seller, Sanusi Umar , has been arrested by the police in Bauchi State for allegedly sodomising a mentally disabled 10-year-old boy. 

SP Ahmed Wakil, the  Spokesperson of the Police in Bauchi state told newsmen on Wednesday in Bauchi , said the suspect lured the  boy with N30 sweets.

“Officers attached to Operation Restore Peace (ORP) Bauchi State arrested the 23-year-old man  on March 28 at 2100hrs.

“The suspect lured the minor with a thirty naira (N30) sweet and asked the victim to accompany him to an isolated area behind the AIB filling station along Kofar Ran  and sodomised him,’ he said.

He said that the minor was taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where different tests were conducted on him to determine his health status.

Investigation, he said,  is still in progress.

He said that the suspect would be charged to court after investigations are completed.(NAN)

