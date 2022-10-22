Gani Fawehinmi Awards Shortlist 15 Nominees, Call for Public Voting

Voting has now commenced for the 5th Edition of the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards (GFIIA) as members of the public are once again provided with the opportunity to select their most preferred recipient among the 15 shortlisted nominees across the categories of the Awards. Members of the public can continue to vote their preferred nominees from October 17 to November 11, 2022, via the Awards website: https://gfa.hedang.org.

Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), the organiser of the Awards, noted while announcing the voting process that, voters may also log on directly to each category’s voting page, clicking on https://gfa.hedang.org/outstanding-integrity-award-nominees/ for the Outstanding Integrity Awards; https://gfa.hedang.org/vote-outstanding-impact-award-nominees/ for the Outstanding Impact Awards; or https://gfa.hedang.org/vote-valuable-whistle-blower-nominees/ for the Valuable Whistle-blower Award. This year, HEDA noted, there will be no Award for the Nigeria In Diaspora Integrity Ambassador which is the fourth category as none of the nominated candidates scaled through the screening process.

In a statement issued in Lagos, HEDA said: “A total of 481 nomination entries were received, about 100 percent increase to that of last year, indicating increased public participation in the process. Following sorting and analysis of nominations, a total of 15 persons were shortlisted for the categories of the Awards: eight for Outstanding Impact, four for Outstanding Integrity and four for Valuable Whistle-Blower.”

Detailing the shortlist, HEDA noted: “Nominees for the Outstanding Impact Awards include: Rafiu Tolani, Douglas Ogbanka, Patrick Eholor, Abasibiangake Akpabio, Pearl Demilade, Inibehe Effiong, Samuel Aku and Chido Onumah. Nominees for the Outstanding Integrity are: Muibi Sonubi, Ebun Olu-adegboruwa, Victoria A. Samson and Ibrahim Muazzam Shehu. Nominees for the Valuable Whistle-blower Awards include: John Ibhaluobe Ebosele, Richard Oghenerhoro and Ibrahim Ali.”

According to the Chairman of HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, the Awards process is multi-layer and multi-stakeholder, starting with the public and ending with the public, since the objective is to encourage members of the public towards an attitudinal change around issues of corruption.

Mr Suraju further added that: “The process kicked off as usual on July 11, 2022 with a public call for nominations which ended on August 29. This was followed by a multi-layer screening process by a panel after which the list was submitted to the Board of the Awards comprising eminent personalities. Now, we are back to the public for voting.

“Commenting on the motive behind organizing Gani Fawehinmi Awards, Mr. Suraju noted that the idea is to show the public that even as murky as the socio-political terrain is, it is still possible to be honest and maintain integrity as a Nigerian. The essence is to not limit the campaign against corruption to naming, shaming, investigation and prosecution; but to also encourage and celebrate people of great impact and integrity especially those who have maintained the path of honesty even in the face of temptations.”

Meanwhile, the eminent members of the Board of the Awards include: Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Prof. Nsongurua Udombana, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, Dr Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Comrade Chuka Achude and Comrade Femi Aborisade while the Awards is chaired by Prof. Ayo Atsenua and Co-Chaired by Mr Femi Falana, SAN, HEDA said.

HEDA noted that voting ends on November 11, 2022.

