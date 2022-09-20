Gani Adams commiserates with Akeredolu over mother’s death

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams has condoled with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on the demise of his mother, Mrs Grace Akeredolu.

Adams, who commiserated with the bereaved family in a statement on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, described the death of the Akeredolu’s matriarch as a big loss.

According to him, the love and care of the late matriarch will be missed by the family.

Adams, however, urged members of the Akeredolu family to learn and draw their strengths from the exemplary life of their late mother, whose life reflected great values including compassion and love .

The Aare added that the sacrifices the late Akeredolu made for her children to succeed in life would surely endure for a very long time.

“Mama’s demise is, no doubt,a huge loss.I share in the grief of my amiable governor, the governor of my state-Ondo, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, and his immediate family.

“May the good lord give him and the rest of his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Adams said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late Akeredolu and urged the family to hold on to the enduring legacies of their mother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Grace Akeredolu died in the early hours of Thursday in her sleep at the age of 90. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

