The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCoAN), Prophet Temitope Joshua (T.B. Joshua) as a rude shock.

This is contained in a statement released to journalists on Sunday in Akure by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

Adams said that the death of his brother and kinsman, Joshua, was so painful and devastating.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prophet T.B. Joshua was born on June 12, 1963 and became the leader and the founder SCoAN in the 1990s.

He died on June 5 at the age of 57, a week to his 58th birthday.

“I received the news of the death of my brother, Prophet T.B. Joshua with a heavy heart and deep sorrow. It is really devastating to hear such a sad news breaking like a wildfire,” he said.

Adams described the late prophet as an ‘Iroko’ tree and an abode for many.

“T.B. Joshua found favour in spreading the Gospel of God through his ministry.

“According to the words of God in the Bible, the Lord does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants, the prophets.

” It is very difficult for me to come to terms with the reality of his death. It was very sad. Prophet T.B. Joshua lived and died for God. His life was a complete definition of God’s generousity and philosophy.”

The Onakankafo said that Joshua was very humble, gentle and generous to a fault.

“His large – heart knows no tribe, colour, ethnic, language or religion. He was simply a winner of souls which spread beyond the shores of Nigeria.

” ‘Egbon’ lived a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that will live for generations yet unborn.

“Joshua opened a new vista in religious tourism and Nigeria earned a lot in terms of foreign exchange from his accommodating spirit. With his death, there has been an eclipse in God’s vineyard,” he said. (NAN)

