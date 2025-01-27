Ganduje’s appointment, a loyalty reward- APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abiola Oshodi, has described the appointments of Dr Umar Ganduje and Dr Mary Idele-Alile as rewards

By Alaba Olusola Oke

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abiola Oshodi, has described the appointments of Dr Umar Ganduje and Dr Mary Idele-Alile as rewards for loyalty and dedication to the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu appointed Ganduje and Idele-Alile as Board Chairman, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, respectively.

Oshodi, in a congratulatory message on Monday in Akure, said the duo’s appointment was deserving, while they would add value to their new roles.

He described them as dedicated individuals who had served in different offices with commitment and determination, and said they would serve the nation with their wealth of experience.

“Dr Umar Ganduje has served as executive governor of Kano State for 8 years and is currently serving as the national chairman of our party, APC.

“No doubt, he is going to assist the president to achieve the “Renewed Hope Agenda”, which is anchored on economic prosperity and development in all sectors.

“Also, the National Women Leader of our Party (APC), Mrs Mary Idele-Alile, is a woman of substance who has been an advocate of development and growth across board.

“She will, no doubt, work towards the objectives of this administration’s agenda in the interest of Nigerians.

“I want to appreciate President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for his steadfastness and dedication to not only rewarding hard work, but prioritising merit in distribution of appointments to deserving Nigerians,” he said. (NAN)