Ganduje urges Muslims to pray for peace, stability

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on Muslims to continue to pray for peace and stability in Kano and the country at large.

Ganduje made the call at the closing of the Annual Zikir and Prayers for National Unity organised by the Majalisul Shura Litaraqa Al-Tijjaniyya at Kano Emir’s Palace.

Hassan Fagge, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, stated this in a statement in Kano on Saturday.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the governor said that it was only through prayers and total submission to Almighty Allah that the current challenges in the country can be addressed.

He said: “the Annual Zikr plays a vital role in bringing peace and stability as well as seeking Allah’s intervention in addressing problems facing the state and the nation.

“As we are all aware, there are a lot of issues bedevilling the country like the prevailing case of Corona Virus, but by God’s will, here in Kano, we have less record.

“Compared to other states, we have lower record, which can be attributed to the daily prayers and Zikr offered by the good people of Kano.

“Acquiring Islamic knowledge and putting it into practice is what the religion teaches; it also serves as solutions to some societal problems facing the Muslims,” Ganduje was quoted as saying.

He maintained that Tijjaniyya Followers were for long identified as the peace loving people, who sacrifice themselves in acquiring knowledge and promoting teaching of the Prophet and his companions as guided by Sheik Ahamadu Tijjani.

While acknowledging the contributions made by the leaders of Tijjaniyya movement towards islamic propagation in Africa and the world at large, Ganduje implored the followers to continue to pray for the state and love each other as Muslim brothers.

The governor further extended his best wishes to the organisers of the annual Zikir and assured them of his administration continue support and cooperation towards promoting Islam.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero said the annual Zikir and Prayers was organised to draw closer all the Tijjaniyya Followers and pray for the Nation’s unity, stability and progress.

Bayero explained that the Annual Zikr reminds all the followers the good works of their leaders like Shehu Usman Danfodio, who spent their live towards propagating the movement not only in Africa but in the whole world.

He encouraged the members to seek for more knowledge to serve as ladder that would allow them to know the religion of Islam and the Tijjaniyya doctrine.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the movement, Khalifa Shehu Maihula, urged the members to follow the step and good life style of Sheik Ahmadu Tijjani, who devoted his time in propagating the teaching of Islam and love of the Prophet.

The Annual Zikr was attended by the Former Kano State Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, members of the Kano State executive council, senior government officials and some Islamic scholars. (NAN)

