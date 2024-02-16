Ganduje tasks Uzodinma on free, fair credible Edo governorship primary

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the party’s Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee to conduct a free, fair and credible primary.

Ganduje made the call in Abuja while inaugurating the APC Edo Governorship Primary Election ans Appeal Committees headed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo.

He said the composition of the two committees was a product of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in accordance with its Constitution.

He said the 12 cleared governorship aspirants were free to appeal at the end of the primary should they have any observations, saying: “that is why we have an appeal committee which is like the Supreme Court”.

Speaking on behalf of members of the committee, Uzodinma said the APC would come up with a candidate that would be appealing to Edo electorate.

He thanked Ganduje and the party’s NWC for the confidence reposed on members of the committees.

Uzodinma who is also the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) urged the APC leadership to pray to God Almighty to give members of the committee the wherewithal to carry out the assignment.

“It is indeed an honor to call on all of us as members of these two important committees to go to Edo to midwife the process of selecting a gubernatorial candidate for the state’s forthcoming governorship election.

“It is a thing of big trust, and we feel humbled, on behalf of myself and members of these committees, we want to thank you and the party’s NWC for this show of confidence.

“And our prayers is that we work hard to justify this confidence imposed on us.Our party is a fantastic brand, very popular, and a good product.

“It behooves on members of our committee to work in harmony with the party’s local leadership in Edo to bring up a product that will look like our party and is easily marketable in Edo,” he said.

He assured the party’s leadership that members of the committees would do their best to ensure a free, fair and credible primary that would be acceptable to all.

Earlier, the APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu said the party had entrenched a system of equity where its stakeholders were assured of the fidelity of the process based on candidate’s emergence from a transparent exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committees are Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, Mrs Titilayo Tomori, and Umar Hassan and Alhaji Lawal Garba among others.

Alhaji Rabiu Sulaiman, a former Secretary to Kano State Government would serve as Secretary of the Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee.

The APC earlier cleared all the 12 governorship aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the Sept. 22, Edo governorship election.

The 12 aspirants are: Prince Clem Agba, Sen. Monday Okpebholo,. Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine, retired Col. David Imuse and retired Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd.).

Others are: Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Umakhihe.

The schedule of activities for Edo governorship election, as released by the APC, showed that campaigns would start on April 24.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede