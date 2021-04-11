Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged Kano students in different institutions across the country and abroad to always behave responsibly as potential leaders and citizens.

The governor gave the charge at the formal inauguration of the new Executives of the National body of the National Association of Kano State Students (NAKSS) on Saturday in Kano.

According to Ganduje, the newly elected leaders should also conduct themselves responsibly in order to enjoy the administration’s continued support.

“On our part, we shall continue to assist you so that you undertake your studies and finally you graduate successfully. You are already aware of our policy of free and compulsory primary to secondary education.

“So we urge you to cooperate with the government so that we succeed in all our important policies. We say education is free because we don’t want some people to be marginalised because of the economic position.

“We want all our children to have access to education, whether you are rich or you are poor, that do not hinder you from sending your children to school. That is very very important to us as elected leaders.

“And we say it is compulsory because some parents may decide not to send their children to school. This is not fair to the children and I am sure when the children grow, they will not forgive their parents,” he said.

Ganduje also commended Kano students across various tertiary institutions for their good conducts.

“Those students who behave very well and consider their education very important, after graduation, they end up being responsible and responsible leaders,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kabiru Lakwaya, said the election was conducted in 2020, but the inauguration suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to Lakwaya, the 2020/2021 election was the best of its kind as it was free, fair and acceptable to all stakeholders.

The National President of NAKSS, Mr Yahaya Usman-Kabo, a student of Kano State School of Technology, pledged to do everything possible towards the progress of the students.

He said he would carry all members of the association along in order to complement the support given to them by all stakeholders.

“We must commend the governor for settling the unpaid registration and tuition fees for some of our members studying within and outside the country,” he said.(NAN)

