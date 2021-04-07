Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to give the state a much higher consideration in its employment formula, due to its high population.

The governor made the call when he received the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Muhibba Dankaka, who paid him a courtesy visit, on Tuesday, in Kano.

Ganduje said: “Kano has a population triple or four times of some states, therefore, should be given a higher consideration in terms of employment.

“We have 44 Local Government Areas, we have 484 wards, 24 members of the house of representatives and 40 members of state assembly. None of the states in Nigeria has such a structure. In fact, we are the biggest democracy in Nigeria.

“We are just reminding you, but we are not complaining. We have to commend you for your efforts in coping with the current challenges. And I believe you are helping the President to observe the shock of unemployment.

“I think, since there is no public outcry, I believe you are doing very well in the Commission”. the governor said.

According to Ganduje, due to the high level of unemployment because the economy of the country is down and the private sector is weak, all eyes were now on the states’ and federal civil services and parastatals for employment.

“So, you can imagine the number of graduates that we have and are unemployed, but looking for employment. The pressure falls on the FCC. But, I am happy, no state is complaining of marginalisation at the moment.

“This is because you are transparent and you publicise the posts. My only observation is that, we from Kano, are equal to three or four states, we know it is very difficult, but we are asking for much higher consideration in the employment formula.” Ganduje said.

Earlier, in her speech, the Dankaka said they were in Kano to inspect some ongoing projects of the Commission in Kano.

She said the Commission was established to promote unity and strengthen the employment sharing formula based on equity and justice.

Dankaka assured the governor that during her tenure in office, she would ensure that the focus of the Commission was maintained in the interest of all Nigerians.

She commended the governor for ensuring that Almajiri children were taken off the streets, and also for providing infrastructural developments across the state. (NAN)

