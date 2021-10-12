Ganduje sacks Chairman NNPC/AKK project over poor performance

Governor Ganduje of Kano has sacked the Chairman NNPC/AKK project and Gas industrialisation committee, Engr. Muazu Magaji, over poor performance and insubordination.


A statement, signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, disclosed this on Minday evening,


The statement revealed the action taken in view of the Chairman’s inability to measure up with the challenging job, poor performance and insubordination.Engr. Magaji’s appointment in April, 2020, according to the statement, had the hope he would work diligently to supervising the effective execution of the project.


It added Magaji had failed to live up to expectation in carrying out the responsibility assigned to him, in overseeing the project, which the had attached great premium.

According to the statement, “His leadership of the committee, amongst which is to coordinate, in close with the NNPC on timely implementation of the project, has not been forthcoming to achieve the desired objective.”

The statement, however, directed the sacked chairman should hand over the affairs of the committee to the Deputy Executive Chairman,  Mr Aminu Babba-Dan‘Agundi, The Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

The statement disclosed Ganduje, commended Magaji for serving and wished him success in his future endeavor. (NAN)

