Ganduje rejoices with Muslims, laments policy reversals in Kano

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Ganduje in a Sallah statement on Wednesday, however, lamented the deliberate policy reversals and retrogressive measures taken by the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the Kano State.

He noted that the development was derailing the wheel of progress in the state.

The former governor made this known in the statement which was issued in Kano by the former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba.

He said at this period of Eid Adha celebrations, the NNPP stopped the salaries of over 10,000 workers employed by the former administration under flimsy and unacceptable reasons.

Ganduje said the salary stoppage, which also affected other workers, particularly teachers some of whom were employed more than three months ago, has generated palpable fears in the state civil service for possible lay offs in other sectors of the state civil service.

The governor also expressed concern over the cancellation of promotion of civil servants and especially teachers as well as payment of their salaries based on their former grade levels.

He said the harsh policy of the state government did not come as a surprise because, they started this to pursue their plan for lower wage, bearing in mind the ongoing negotiations of new minimum wage, which they once described as an All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto.

Ganduje noted that the measure was also pointing at their plan to sack the teachers and replace them with their members.

While further sending his Sallah felicitations, he enjoined Muslims to learn from the lessons of the sacrifice which the Eid Adha teaches.

He stressed the need for unity, understanding and support for one another particularly in this period of economic and social insecurities.

