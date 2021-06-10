Ganduje reiterates commitment to community policing in Kano

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reiterated his commitment to continue partnering with stakeholders in the security sector to ensure the state is safe and peaceful.

Ganduje made this known when the Nigeria Police Force Community Policing Agenda, appointed him as its National Patron.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Abba Anwar in Kano, Ganduje said:”we have community policing at the village, ward , local government, emirates levels.

”We chose 16 young people from each of the 44 local governments areas of the state for constabulary training,” he said.

Responding, the National Secretary of the association, Amb. Ibrahim Aboki said that the governor was nominated for his efforts in strengthening community policing.

“This is a man of honesty, integrity and philanthropy, the able and amiable dynamic leader and a “Goal Getter:“The security champion, we are presenting to you, an award and a letter as a National Patron.

“We duly acknowledge your role in pioneering, promoting and consolidating all security formations, security agencies and special constabularies,” he said. (NAN)