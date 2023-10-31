Ganduje receives defectors from NNPP in Abuja

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday received defectors from the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) assuring them of fair treatment by the party.

He described the APC as a strong political institution made up of personalities of knowledge and wisdom that were conversant with problems and aspiration of Nigerians.



Ganduje lauded the defectors for joining the APC, saying their decision was a well thought out one.

He said that the APC was endowed with a strong structure capable of resolving conflicts among the ranks of its supporters across the country.

He assured them that the APC remained a truly Nigerian party with members drawn from various ethnic and religious backgrounds.



“The APC is a party that is an expert in the management of diversity, you have returned home to where you rightfully belong.

“The APC will take the people of Nigeria to the next level and I assure you that you are now full members of the party.

“You are coming into the party at the right time when you can take an active role,here in the APC, we practice internal democracy and you can aspire for any position,” Ganduje said.



He assured them that he would make a formal arrangements to receive them in their domains where they would be fully integrated into the party’s fold in due course.

Earlier, Prof. Rufa’i Alkali, former NNPP National Chairman who led the defectors congratulated Ganduje on his emergence as APC National Chairman.



He said that Ganduje assumed the party’s leadership at a critical time in the nation’s history when Nigeria was going through challenging political transition period.



“But we have no doubt, given your wealth of experience in politics and governance.

“You are more than equal to the task, and you are therefore destined to succeed and make your mark in the party administration,” he said.



He also congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima on their election and their subsequent victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal and at the Supreme Court.

This, he said, had finally put to rest all contending issues relating to the 2023 presidential elections.



Alkali said they joined the APC because they believed it had a better vision for the country, adding that there was no reason for the oppositions to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory in courts.



“People who went to court would have congratulated the President instead of going to court.Today, we have all decided to move forward with the APC.



“The good news we are bringing to you and to the APC today is that we are here as representatives of the multitude of hundreds of thousands of our supporters.



“Friends, associates and well wishers within the NNPP and PDP nationwide who were earnestly waiting for this historic day.

“As the events of today come to an end, we shall all go back to our respective States, Local Government Areas and our Wards to commence the mop up operations,” he said.



This, he said, was to ensure that no one was left behind in the journey of salvaging the country.



He said that given the numerous challenges confronting the country at this point of its political history, all Nigerians deserved peace and tranquility to go about their normal life.



He added that to achieve this, there was need to preserve the country, saying that democratic principles must be protected and the government must be supported.(NAN)

