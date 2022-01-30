Ganduje presents staff of office to Emir of Gaya

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Saturday, presented staff of office to Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, as second Emir of Gaya.
new Emir was appointed following death of his father, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, in 2021.

Gaya was among four newly created emirates by Ganduje administration. Other newly created emirates were Rano, and Karaye, in addition to existing Kano emirate council.

Speaking after presenting staff of office to Emir, Ganduje said state government appreciated the contributions, rendered by traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the state.

He urged Emir and other emirs in state to continue to assist government in providing security of lives and property.

governor urged Emir to remain a father to all his subjects, without discrimination and to accord priority attention to education and agriculture in his emirate.

In his acceptance speech, new Emir promised to be just and fair to all people in emirate.


traditional ruler commended Gov. Ganduje and President Muhammad Buhari for their efforts in providing meaningful projects in country.


His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad II, commended the gathering, saying: “We are grateful to Allah for giving us this chance to be here.


”We are happy that we are here to congratulate one of our own,’ he stated.


The event was graced by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero the Emir of Bichi , Alhaji Nasiru Bayero, and other royal fathers from within and outside the state and other top government officials.(NAN)

