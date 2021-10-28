Ganduje presents N196.3 bn 2022 budget for Kano State

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has presented a budget of N196.3 billion for 2022 to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget on Thursday in Kano, Ganduje said that it was tagged budget of consolidation and prosperity, aimed at making the state great.

He said that the budget was made up of N107.8 billion capital expenditure, representing 55 per cent and N88.5 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 45 per cent.

The governor said that the education sector has the highest allocation in the budget with N51.6 billion, representing 26 per cent, saying that the money would be channeled towards executing policies and programmes aimed at ensuring quality education at all levels.

He said that part of the money would also be used to enhance the state free and compulsory education programme.

Ganduje said that the works and infrastructure sector was allocated N33.8 billion, general administration N27.1 billion and the security sector N11.3 billion.

He urged the lawmakers to ensure speedy passage of the budget to enable the government continue to provide dividends of democracy to people of the state.

He also urged youths to shun all forms of violence especially as the 2023 general elections got nearer.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Alhaji Hamisu Chidari, assured the governor of speedy passage of the budget.

He called on revenue generating agencies to intensify efforts in generating funds for the government to execute its projects.

Chidari urged government Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to be ready for budget defence at the House.(NAN)

