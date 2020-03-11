Ganduje presents letters of appointment to new Emirs of Kano, Bichi

Kano State Government on Wednesday, presented letters of appointment to Alhaji Aminu Bayero and Alhaji Nasiru Bayero as new Emirs of Kano and Bichi respectively.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, who presented the letters to the new Emirs at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, said Kano made history after two brothers were appointed Emirs and together received their letters amid excitement.

He urged them to uphold the good virtues exhibited by their late father.Ganduje said their selection was in line with the people’s choice and urged them to “strive hard to unite the people of your respective Emirates irrespective of their differences.”

He said the new Emirates created in the state would enhance development and bring the traditional institution much closer to the people.

The governor also urged the new Emirs to support free and compulsory education in the state.

In their separate remarks, the emirs thanked Almighty God for giving them the opportunity to ascend the throne.

They also pledged to justify the confidence reposed on them by the people and promised to carry everybody along.

The emirs also assured the governor of their readiness to ensure that his vision of free education and reforming Almajiri system was achieved.

“We are making history in Kano, by God’s grace, we will not let down the people of Kano. We will do all we can to ensure that we give our maximum support to the government,” Aminu Bayero assured.

The state government on Monday deposed Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano over alleged disloyalty and banished him to Loko in Nasarawa State. (NAN)