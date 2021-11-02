Ganduje pledges more funding to education sector

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has restated his administration commitment to providing adequate funding to education to fast track sustainable development in the sector.Ganduje stated this at the 2nd Annual Conference of the Faculty of Education, Bayero University Kano (BUK), on Monday in Kano.

He described education as vehicle for sustainable development which no amount of financial commitment could be too much for it.The governor said that no society could develop without proper educational development, saying that, “education is a vehicle and nucleus for development.“And, therefore, no amount of commitment can be much for it.”

Ganduje said that sustainable education development was a collective responsibility which require contributions of all.“All hands must be on deck to support the education of children who sometimes, because of crises across the country, are pushed to become Internally Displaced Persons.“Such children are touched seriously, when it comes to their understanding of education,” he said.“Emotional instability disturbs the issue of learning, retention and the issue of reminding self what was taught earlier,” the governor said.In his remarks, Prof. Abdulrashid Garba, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics, BUK, lauded the governor for allocating 26 per cent to the education sector in the 2022 budget.Garba said that the Faculty appreciated the feat achieved by the governor towards reinvigorating the education sector in the state.“

You are doing wonderfully well. The Faculty will be celebrating its 50 years Silver Jubilee next year.“And we will also celebrate you for the feat achieved in this all-important sector,” he said.Also speaking, Prof. Shehu Abdullahi-Ma’aji, who was the Chairman, Local Organising Committee for the conference, commended the governor for being an Icon of technical and vocational education.“Your Excellency, I can beat my chest and challenge any state in the Federation that, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has the highest number of vocational education students. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...