Ganduje pays condolence visit to late Kwankwaso’s family, pledges support

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Saturday paid a belated condolence visit to the family of late Musa Sale-Kwankwaso, who died on Dec. 25 at the age of 93.

Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, who was the Makaman Karaye, was the father of the immediate past governor of Kano, Sen. Rabi’u Musa-Kwankwaso.

According to him, the governor, who was out of the country when the Makaman Karaye died, also pledged to continue to give the family all the necessary support.

“After his return from abroad, Gov Ganduje paid a condolence visit to the families of the late Makaman Karaye at the residence of the deceased, in Kwankwaso, Madabo Local Government Area.

Anwar said, “The governor was received by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Musa Iliasu-Kwankwaso, a few kilometres to the town.

“The governor was also received by the Village head of Kwankwaso, Alhaji Baba Musa Kwankwaso at the deceased’s house in Kwankwaso village.”

He lamented that the state lost a very caring father, who had blessed years before his return to Allah. May Allah forgive his sins and continue to shower blessings on him.

“Our late father was a complete gentleman, very patient, just leader, focused and committed leader.

“That was why he was praised by all his people and even beyond. May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and reward him with Jannatul Fiddaus,” the CPS added.

According to Anwar, the governor while responding to a request by the village head, a younger brother to former gov. Kwankwaso, Ganduje pledged to leave the title of Makaman Karaye with the family.

“There is no need for the request, because this house deserves everything from us. We always respect this house.

“Whatever is associated with this great family, because of the late father, and the Village Head, Baba Musa Kwankwaso, we must take it with utmost care and importance.”

In his brief remarks, the village head said the family was delighted over the visit.

“We hope the love that existed between you, and our late father will continue after his death.

“We knew how our father regarded you as a son. Sir we hope you will also take us as your sons.

“I was the representative of our father when he was the Village Head for over twenty years. I also represented him for over twenty years again as District Head,” he said. (NAN)