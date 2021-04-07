Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the state Ministry of Works to ensure the completion of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency’s (NDLEA) rehabilitation centre in the state.

Ganduje gave the directive on Wednesday when he received the new NDLEA’s Commander in the state, Alhaji Isa Likita.

The governor said, “I am wondering how the rehabilitation centre project embarked upon by the state government within the NDLEA premises has not been completed yet.

“The Ministry of Works will look into the issue so that we can complete the rehabilitation centre. I know the one NDLEA has at the moment is overcrowded.

“We also have a rehabilitation centre in Kiru Local Government Area which we expanded not only for rehabilitation but for empowerment.’’

He commended the new NDLEA’s commander for the success he recorded within his first two weeks in the state, especially, the discovery of three cannabis sativa farms.

The governor said that additional strategies to fight drug abuse in the state would be developed, saying it would involve stakeholders and the use of public enlightenment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state is complementing the fight against drug abuse and cultivation of cannabis sativa through a task force committee.

Earlier, the new NDLEA’s commander said that the aim of the visit was to inform the governor of the agency’s success within the short period of his assumption of office.

According to Likita, within the period, the command has been able to uncover three farms of cannabis sativa in Gwarzo, Danbatta and Ungogo Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“There, cannabis sativa is cultivated in a commercial quantity.

“At Gwarzo, we uncovered 375 plants of cannabis sativa. While in Danbatta and Ungogo, the quantity was not like that of Gwarzo. All these farms were nurtured through irrigation farming.

“Just yesterday (Tuesday), we were also able to uncover two houses where they are cultivating the same exhibit for personal use, but not in the normal smoking way that we all know.

“These people are using it to cook, use it for tea and in other ways. It is a great concern to any person that wants the development of the state.

“We have also seized two tonnes of the same exhibit and made arrests while the suspects were on their way to the state.

“They distribute them in the state, neighbouring states and in Niger Republic,’’ Likita said. (NAN)

