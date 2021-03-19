Ganduje of Kano swears in new Permanent Secretary

Hajiya Aminatu Muhammad, been sworn-in as a Permanent Secretary in the state Civil , at a ceremony at Government House, , , by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ganduje said , especially permanent secretaries, played  great roles in the formulation and of government policies, explaining that he was confident the new permanent secretary would live up to expectations.

He urged the new permanent secretary to discharge her duties without fear or favour, saying that one of the core objectives of the present administration was to the people of the state and ensure the protection of their interests.

Ganduje  promised to sustain the participation of women in governance.

The governor added that equity would to receive the topmost priority of his administration in the years ahead. ()

