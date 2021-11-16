Ganduje mourns veteran journalist, Abba Lawan-Kurmawa

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over the death of a veteran journalist in Kano, late Abba Lawan-Kurmawa.

Ganduje’s condolences are contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Tuesday in Kano.

“Lawan-Kurmawa has passed away and left behind an indelible mark in media practice in the state and beyond.

“This death is a great loss to all of us. It is a loss to journalism profession. It is a loss to the state and indeed to his families, both immediate and extended,” he said.

The governor stated that the report of the demise of the journalist was shocking to all.

He said: “Lawan-Kurmawa can best be described as humane, disciplined, humble, down-to-earth, people-oriented, righteous and great patriotic citizen, during his lifetime.

“It is with painful feeling and increasing hope for his reposed soul, that I am extending the heartfelt condolences of the state government and the people of Kano state.

The governor also condoled with the immediate a d extended families of the deceased, Triumph newspapers, journalists, his friends and well wishers.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and give the family fortitude to bear the great loss. (NAN)

