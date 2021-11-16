Ganduje mourns veteran journalist, Abba Lawan-Kurmawa

Gov.  Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over death of a veteran journalist in Kano, late Abba Lawan-Kurmawa.

Ganduje’s condolences are contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Tuesday in Kano.

“Lawan-Kurmawa has passed away and left behind an indelible mark in media practice in state and beyond.

“This death is a loss to all of us. It is a loss to journalism profession. It is a loss to state and indeed to his families, both immediate and extended,” he said.

governor stated that report of demise of the journalist was shocking to all.

He said: “Lawan-Kurmawa can best be described as humane, disciplined, humble, down-to-earth, people-oriented, righteous and patriotic citizen, during his lifetime.

“It is with painful feeling and increasing hope for his reposed soul, that I am extending heartfelt condolences of state government and people of Kano state.

governor also condoled with immediate a d extended of the deceased, Triumph newspapers, journalists, his friends and well wishers.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds and give the family fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

