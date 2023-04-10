Ganduje mourns Rabi Dantata, says death loss for all

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has condoled with Alhaji Aminu Dantata over the demise of his wife, Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Kano by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar.

Ganduje described the deceased as a mother of greater substance, a beacon of hope and a disciplined mother, who shaped many people around her to become productive and righteous.

“Hajiya Rabi Aminu Alhassan Dantata was a loving mother to all. Whose outstanding righteousness gave direction to those in her surrounding and beyond,” he said.

Ganduje, on behalf of the government and people of Kano state, extended heartfelt condolences to Dantata over the death of his wife.

He described the death as: “A great loss not only to her immediate families, but to the state and the entire generation of righteous people.”

Ganduje said that as we all loved her presence in our midst, Allah Almighty loves her the most, hence her time on this earth elapsed.

“May Allah Bless her reposed soul and give her eternal rest in Jannatul Fiddaus.

“May He look after what she left till eternity. What remains for us, is to continue praying for her till the end of our lifetime,” he urged. (NAN)