Ganduje mourns ex-minister, BUK Registrar

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over the death of ex-minister Musa Gwadabe, saying Nigeria has lost one of its principled politicians committed to the plight of the downtrodden.

Gwadabe, a former Minister of Labour and Productivity died on Wednesday in Kano at the age of 86.

In a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, the governor said until his death, Gwadabe was held in high esteem by the people.

“The death of Malam Musa Gwadabe, an elder statesman, a pioneer member of Peoples Democratic Party and a frontline politician in the country, leaves a great vacuum in Nigeria’s political development.

“Gwadabe is one of the principled politicians the nation is proud of.

“His love for his people created corridor for him to be so endeared to his people, both in the state and in the country at large.

“He is one of the leading political leaders who stood for the downtrodden in the country,” Ganduje added.

The governor said that the loss was not for the deceased family or the state alone, but the entire political class in Nigeria and democracy,.

While appreciating the spread of Gwadabe’s disciples across the nation, Ganduje believed that, “in the recent nation’s political history, politicians like the deceased are very rare”.

“I am therefore, on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, extending our condolences to his family members, his political contemporaries, the entire Nigeria as well good governance and democracy.”

He prayed Almighty Allah to bless the soul of the deceased and reward his good deeds with Aljannah Fiddaus.

The governor also extended the condolence of the government and people of Kano State to Bayero University over the death of Malam Jamilu Salim, the Registrar of the institution.

He described the deceased as “a very dedicated, productive and righteous personality, as well as a highly disciplined member of the university community”.

Ganduje also prayed Allah to grant mercy on the deceased and abode in Aljannah Firdausi.(NAN)