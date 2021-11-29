Ganduje mourns elder statesman Sani Buhari-Daura

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over the death of business and an elder statesman, Alhaji Sani Buhari-Daura.

Ganduje commiserated with the deceased family in a statement on Sunday in Kano issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar.

The governor said Buhari-Daura has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

“The death is a great loss to his family, to Kano and Katsina States, as well as the country in general.

“We really lost an illustrious son of both Kano and Katsina States. We saw him more like a Kano citizen than Katsina man.

“We lost a very disciplined and humble community lea

der and a royal blood, who believed in serving humanity,” Ganduje said.

The governor prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his sins and grant him paradise.

He urged members of the family to copy from the deceased mode of discipline, righteousness, respect for all, philanthropic activities and patriotism.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I am commiserating with his family, Katsina State Government and Daura Emirate over the death of this rare gem.

“He distinguished himself with exemplary leadership qualities,” he said. (NAN)

