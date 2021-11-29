Ganduje mourns elder statesman Sani Buhari-Daura

November 29, 2021 Favour Lashem



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed shock over death of business and an elder statesman, Alhaji Sani Buhari-Daura.

Ganduje commiserated with deceased family in a statement on Sunday in Kano issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar.

governor said Buhari-Daura has left a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

death is a great loss to his family, to Kano and Katsina States, as well as country in general.

“We really lost an illustrious son of both Kano and Katsina States. We saw him more like a Kano citizen than Katsina man.

“We lost a very disciplined and humble community lea

der and a royal blood, who believed in serving humanity,” Ganduje said.

governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his sins and grant him paradise.

He urged members of family to copy from deceased mode of discipline, righteousness, respect for all, philanthropic and patriotism.

“On behalf of the government and of Kano State, I am commiserating with his family, Katsina State Government and Daura Emirate over the death of this rare gem.

“He distinguished himself with exemplary leadership qualities,” he said. (NAN)

