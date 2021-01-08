Ganduje mourns elder statesman, Bayero

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed deep sadness over the passing of an elder statesman, Bello Isah Bayero, who died on Thursday evening.

Bayero was aged 85.

Ganduje, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar, on Friday in Kano described Bayero’s death as a great loss, not only to his family but the state.

“We received, with the deepest shock, the death of Alhaji Bello Isah Bayero, who died when the state and the nation needed him the most.