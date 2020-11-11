Ganduje mourns Balarabe Musa

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has condoled with families of Second Republic governor of old Kaduna State, Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa who died on Wednesday in Kaduna at the age of 84.

In a statement issued in Kano on Wednesday by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ganduje described the death of the former governor as a great loss to Nigeria; to democracy and to the downtrodden.

“We received with shock and sadness, the death of the Second Republic governor of the old Kaduna State, Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, who passed away when Nigeria needed him the most.

“Nigeria’s democracy was moulded by the likes of Malam Balarabe Musa.

“The unparalleled concern for the welfare of the poor placed him above many politicians in the country and the indelible marks he left behind during his leadership were enough reasons to explain his genuine love for the people,’’ Ganduje was quoted as having said.

The governor also extended his condolence to government of Kaduna State, his friends, associates and well-wishers.

Ganduje also prayed to God to forgive Balarabe Musa’s shortcomings and reward all his good deeds. (NAN)