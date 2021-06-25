Ganduje lauds army for securing Falgore forest, other flash points

Gov. Ganduje of Kano State has applauded the efforts of troops of 3 Brigade of the Nigerian Army for securing Falgore forest and other notorious forests in the State.

The Deputy Director, Army Public , 1Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Col. Ezindu Idimah, said this in a statement issued Friday in Kaduna.

Idimah said securing the forest by the army has denied the freedom of carrying out their nefarious activities within and around these forests.

According to him, Ganduje made the statement when played host to the Commander, 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Sinyinah Nicodemus, who paid a courtesy call the Governor June 23, at the Kano Government House.

Idimah quoted Ganduje as attributing the relative being enjoyed in Kano State to existing strong synergy between the army and sister security agencies in the state.

said Ganduje reiterated the need for pro-activeness and also said, “Security in this age requires technology, this has informed our deployment of Circuit (CCTV) for effective tracking within Kano State.”

Idimah said the governor appreciated the of Kano State for their cooperation in reporting suspicious activities to the security agencies.

Earlier in remarks, the Commander 3Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen. Sinyinah Nicodemus, thanked the governor for supporting the brigade.

Nicodemus reassured the governor of the commitment of troops of the brigade in conjunction with other sister security agencies in ensuring the and security of the remained a priority. (NAN)

