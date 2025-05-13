Ganduje, Kebbi Gov, others storm NASS as 3 Kebbi PDP senators dump party for APC

By Haruna Salami

The three senators from Kebbi State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at Senate plenary Tuesday in the presence of Ganduje and Kebbi governor.

The Senators are Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

In their separate letters of resignation from the PDP, they cited division in their former party.

The defection of the trio was witnessed in the Senate chamber by the National Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, the Governor of Kebbi State, Mohammed Idris, former governor of Kibbe State, Usman Sa’idu Dakingari, SSG Kebbi State, APC National Organizing Secretary, some members of the House of Representatives from Kebbi State, former Senator Uche Ekwunife from Anambra State.

Before the guests with Ganduje and the Kebbi Governor were admitted into the Senate chamber, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) moved a motion to suspend Order 12 to allow “eminent personalities into the chamber”.

Adamu Aliero in his letter of resignation from PDP said “after deep reflection, extensive consultations, and careful assessment of the current political and socio-economic realities of our dear nation and my constituency, I made the decision to formally resign my membership of the People’s Democratic Party, the PDP, and rejoin the All Progressive Party, APC, of which I was a founding member. This decision was not made lightly. I have been a proud member of the PDP, a party on the August platform I was elected to serve.

“However, politics must never be about personal loyalty to a platform. It must always be about service, solutions, and results. Today, I made this move in response to a simple question that every responsible leader must ask himself or herself, what is best for the people I serve.

“Over the past months, it has become increasingly clear to me that the PDP, as it currently stands, has become disconnected from the aspirations of the very Nigerians it seeks to lead.

“Internal divisions, lack of ideological clarity, and inability to provide a credible, forward-looking agenda have made it difficult for leaders like me to pursue the reform of the political party.

He said he has been a member of the PDP for many, many years, but regretted that the reform and development agenda that our people deserve cannot be met. On the other hand, the APC, under its renewed leadership, has shown encouraging signs of transformation.

“Admittedly, while no political party is perfect, I have witnessed a growing commitment within the APC to prioritize national interests above political expediency, to drive infrastructure development, to ensure security, empower the youth, and reform critical sectors of the economy. I am defecting not for personal gain, but because I believe that these movements have been our history”, Aliero said.

The APC offers a more viable platform through which we can develop our national interests. The APC is a platform through which I can effectively serve my constituents. Advocating for progressive policies, I help move Nigeria forward.

To his constituents, Aliero said “let us hold our leaders accountable, not based on party lines, but based on vision, integrity, and the resources they deliver. Nigeria must move forward. Today, I move forward with the people”.

For Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, former Senate Leader said he has withdrawn his membership from the People’s Democratic Party and rejoining the All Progressive Congress, APC “in order to contribute my quota to the development strides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasiru Idris.

He said he resigned his position as the leader of the 9th Senate following political disagreements in his state and was happy to note that those crises have been resolved and he have no reason whatsoever not to go back to the APC, particularly since he was one of the major architects of its formation and successes.

“For me, my going back to the APC is a homecoming event. It is politically imperative for me to join President Bola Tinubu by providing my legislative knowledge and experience to support the efforts that the President is making in reinventing Nigeria as a secure and prosperous nation capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century and beyond.

This decision follows extensive consultations with stakeholders in my constituency and beyond, as well as careful reflection on the evolving dynamics within the party, both at the national and state levels.

“I believe it is in the best interest of the constituency that I represent to take this step at a time when the State Governor is still in office. He is making tremendous efforts to develop the State and bring prosperity.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the support and opportunities offered to me by the PDP during my period of membership. It is unfortunate for the Nigerian democratic process that the PDP is now going through existential challenges. It’s perpetrated by leadership dis-harmony and divisions following its losses in the 2023 general elections”.

Senator Garba Maidoki said his decision to defect from the PDP to APC Progressive was based on the “lingering crisis of the PDP, and my belief that the ideas of the APC are better aligned with my political aspirations, which will enable me to participate fully in the renewed hope for the benefit of my senatorial district and Nigeria at large.

“When I was sworn in as a senator in June 2003, more than 100 villages in my central district were occupied by bandits and in constant fear of kidnappers, rapes, and cattle rustlings. To the glory of God, the deployment of troops at Malekachi has played a significant role in proactive security of the area. My people have almost all returned home and are farming peacefully.

In appreciation of the efforts of Mr. President, I would like to join hands to support the president’s renewed hope agenda, to which I fully subscribe.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided at Tuesday plenary could not hide his joy when he said it was great day for the APC, attributing the success recorded by the party to the achievements of the Tinubu administration and the National Chairman, Dr. Umar Ganduje.

According to him, the Friday that will be good can be known from Wednesday to refer to how APC will succeed in future elections in the country due to defection from other parties.