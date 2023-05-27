Ganduje inaugurates 40-bed Hotoro Clinic, honours Garba Shehu’s Mother

With the aim to boost availability of modern medical infrastructure for women and children, the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will on Sunday, May 28, inaugurate a new 40-bed clinic in Hotoro ward of Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State.

This new facility will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Hotoro neighborhoods especially for women and children.

It was put in place by the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs Office in the Presidency and presented for take-over by the State Government which the Ganduje administration promptly agreed to do.

Further, the State Government also agreed with the local community to name the clinic “Fatima Shehu Maimota Clinic,” in honor of the mother of the outgoing Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, a member of the community.

The commissioning ceremony will take place at 2:00pm.