Ganduje inaugurates 25 power bikes to control traffic

April 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



 . Ganduje of Kano State has inaugurated 25 power bikes procured by the Kano Road Traffic (KAROTA) to control traffic.

Inaugurating the power bikes on Sunday in Kano, Ganduje said the bikes would be used to ensure that road users comply with traffic regulations.

He said the bikes would enable KAROTA personnel to quickly to monitor traffic, trace violators and go around the city to fish out those smuggling illicit and substandard goods into the state.

The governor urged KAROTA to redouble their efforts in controlling traffic and apprehending those who break traffic rules.

He further urged to ensure that those suspected to be carrying illegal items were traced and arrested.

Ganduje commended KAROTA Director, Baffa Dan’agundi, initiative.

Dan’agundi had earlier stated that the bought the power bikes with the fund it saved from removing ghost workers from the pay list.

“Sometimes, see a lot of things happening on the road, see criminals carrying items in their vehicles but there are no vehicles to quickly trace to their destinations.

“However, with these modern power bikes, will be able to arrest criminals,” Dan’agundi  assured the governor.  (NAN)

