Ganduje inaugurates 16-member implementation committee on missing children

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has inaugurated a 16-member Implementation Committee for the Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Missing Kano Children.

Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

The statement quoted Ganduje as describing the report and recommendations submitted by the Commission as critical, which should be implemented to address the menace.

“After receiving the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry; we found out that the recommendations as important as they are should best be implemented by those who made the suggestions.

“There are no better persons to implement these recommendations than you, who made the recommendations.

“Your first Committee was time bound, and this one is without limited time,” Ganduje was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ganduje commended members of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for an excellent job, noting that this explained why they were chosen and retained for the task, to facilitate successful implementation of the report.

He announced that Justice Wada Rano, who headed the defunct Judicial Commission of Inquiry would serve as Chairman with Musa Bichi as secretary.

While 14 other members of the Implementation Committee were drawn from public and private sectors as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry was inaugurated in October, 2019, sequel to the rescued of children allegedly abducted in the state.

The commission was mandated to examine the case of missing persons in the state between 2010 and 2019, and expected to submit its report within four weeks. (NAN)

