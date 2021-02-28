Ganduje fixes date for debate between Abduljabar, other Islamic clerics

By Mahmoud Ndagi, Kano

THe Kano State government has concluded arrangement and fixed Sunday, March 7 for the much-awaited debate between a controversial Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar Kabara and others.

The state commissioner for Information and that of Religious Affairs, Mohammed Garba and Tahar Adamu respectively confirmed the latest date in a BBC Hausa report monitored in Kano Sunday.The commissioners said all was now set for the debate to kick off in the state.

On February 3, the Kano State government barred the cleric from preaching, demolished his propagation center and deployed security agents around his residence.

But in a move toward solving the religious impasse between the Kabara and other clerics, the governor announced on February 7 that a debate would be held in two weeks.

After a special meeting between the Kano state Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Islamic clerics from all Muslim sects, on the need to allow for a dialogue between AbdulJabbar and other scholars, the governor accepted dialogue to hold in fews days to come, the government said in a statement by his spokesman, Abba Anwar.