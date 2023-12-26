Ganduje felicitates Christian faithful on Christmas

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated Christian faithful at 2023 Christmas.



Ganduje said this in his Christmas message signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Edwin Olofu on Monday in Abuja.



He said that Christmas was a time to reflect on the love and blessings the birth of Jesus Christ bestowed upon Christians to embrace the virtues of the spirit of hope, sacrifice, peace, and joy that defined His lifestyle.



Ganduje urged Christian faithful to cherish the love they had for one another and to extend acts of kindness and compassion to the less fortunate.



He urged them to remain resolute in their unwavering commitment to the growth and progress of the country.



“Let us use this season of goodwill to build bridges, mend relationships, and promote harmony within our communities.



“Nigeria is blessed with tremendous potential, and we firmly believe that with collective efforts and dedication, we can overcome all the challenges that come our way,” Ganduje said.



He expressed confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, saying his administration had demonstrated a commitment to the development and upliftment of Nigeria and Nigerians.



Ganduje implored every Nigerian to maintain a spirit of hope, adding that it was this hope that ignites progress and fuels our determination to build a better future.



“Our nation’s strength lies in the unwavering optimism and the resilience of its citizens and together, we can achieve this greatness.



“As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember the power of unity, love, and sacrifice. Let us forge ahead into the New Year, armed with renewed hope, determination and a commitment to building a Nigeria we all can be proud of.



“It is my fervent prayer that this festive season brings us closer to our dreams.

“And aspirations, and may the coming year be a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria,”the APC national chairman said.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

