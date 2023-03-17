Ganduje donates N250m to victims of market fire disasters in Kano

By Aminu Garko

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has donated N250 million to victims of fire outbreaks that engulfed Kurmi, Singa and Rimi markets.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday in Kano, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Abba Anwar.

It said Gov. Ganduje sympathised with the victims and prayed for Allah’s Blessing and Divine replacement from Allah of what they lost in the outbreak.

“A Committee was raised to screen the magnitude of the tragic disasters, as some victims lost their properties more than others. The committee will look into how individual victims should be assisted,” the statement said.

Ganduje assured that the donation had been handed over to the committee for onward distribution to the affected victims.

In another development, Senator Barau Jibrin, also donated N20 million during the meeting, saying he was only aligning with the humanitarian face of Gov. Ganduje. (NAN)